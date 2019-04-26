Gayle King offered multi-million dollar deal to stay at ‘CBS This Morning’

Gayle King, one of CBS News’ most prominent hosts, has been offered to sign a new multi-million dollar contract — aside from the $5.5 million annual deal she already has — to remain a host at CBS This Morning.

The deal came after the huge success of King’s remarkable interview with R. Kelly earlier this month where she showed her great composure despite Kelly being emotional.

The network’s move is considered the first step of new CBS News President Susan Zirinsky in finding out which hosts and anchors best fit the programs.