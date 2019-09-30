Gene Moore: Tunnel Vision, A Blessing @The Birchmere

I recently interviewed Gospel sensation, Gene Moore about his new music release “Tunnel Vision” on Motown Gospel , his current tour, time in the industry and commitment to Christ. Gene is young, vibrant, energetic and humble. He looks like a combination of The Hamiltones & Kanye West. He’s wearing camouflage, a large brim hat and a sporty a trendy and well-manicured beard. He looks like he’s ready to hit the streets but he’s here to talk to me about gospel music, his faith, and this new project.

Once you speak to him, it’s apparent that Gene is an old soul with influences from Marvin Winans, Jason Nelson and Donnie Hathaway. He has toured with and has performed background vocals for gospel power houses like Kim Burrell and Kirk Franklin (to name a few). Gene is also currently featured on the Hitsville: A Motown Gospel Celebration Compilation with a rendition of The Jackson 5’s “Never Say Good Bye”. The depths of his voice, his sound and pure talent keep audiences of all ages connected and engaged. “I was influenced by the original Motown sound- Stevie Wonder and Marvin Gaye are two of my favorite singers”.

Gene personifies a blend of the old, the new, and the contemporary. He is current in his presentation but grounded in true gospel culture.

His current project shares his deep-rooted commitment to gospel culture and music. It intertwines themes of staying razor focus, facing life challenges, and holding on to hope, faith and love. “Tunnel Vision” is embodied with God’s light through song. “Don’t give up” he states when asked about his messaging in his music. He continues to testify with “Ask for Rain” and motivates people with “Take Care”. Gene never waivers with the message of trust, honor and how you need God first in “Depending on You”. These melodic scriptures are inspiring and painfully honest. “I hope to uplift all people, I want to help the saved and unsaved.” Gene’s vocals bare witness to a journey through hills, valleys, and challenges of building your own relationship with God. He knows the power of gospel music and God’s word.

Gene has the experience to be a veteran and the youthfulness to motivate and continue to inspire future generations. "Purpose is music" he states. Gene is progressive and motivated in his thoughts, works, and deeds. He hopes to compose music for "Green Leaf" and work with Robert Glasper and Chance the Rapper in the future. "God is doing great work in me" he states. Gene has proven to be more than a son of Motown, more than a leader in gospel music, and more than a beautiful