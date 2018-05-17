Genius Mind Films Announces a New Superhero Franchise — “Eyes of Esca” Starring Cymphonique Miller

via BlackNews.com

Nationwide — From the comic book and novel Eyes of Esca comes the highly anticipated screenplay adaption. The story range carries a potential of Star Wars and is comparable to Avengers and Shape of Water with a young adult edge.

The ethereal, bioluminescent, world of Nautilus lies beneath the ocean as well as in space. In the Sci-fi Thriller/ Drama, actress Cymphonique Miller stars as “Jade” – the brain-child of two high profile marine biologists.

She mourns their death after their ship mysteriously wrecks on an expedition and is taken under the wing of a billionaire professor who leads her on a journey of discovery and unimaginable power that will change Jade and the world she thought she knew, forever.

Eyes of Esca brings the super hero genre to the YA (Young Adult) audience with an original scientific theory based on the shape-shifting octopus. This is the first in a trilogy of films that will not only see Jade’s coming of age, but also a war between aliens and humans.

This is an original screenplay written by Ramello Barnes and Michael Ballard.

For more information, go to www.EyesOfEsca.com