It’s a girl: Serena Williams Welcomes Her First Child

This Post is a Repost From The Grio

Congratulations, Serena Williams!

The tennis champ and her fiance, Alexis Ohanian, have welcomed their first child into the world.

On Friday, September 1, at a hospital in Palm Beach, Florida, Williams gave birth to a baby girl, according to Us.

Williams accidentally announced her pregnancy on Snapchat back in April when she posted a picture of herself with her bump announcing that she was “20 weeks” along.

“On social media you press the wrong button and … 30 minutes later, I missed 4 calls and I’m like, ‘That’s weird,’” she explained to Gayle King during a TED conference in Vancouver only days after the accidental announcement.

Williams and Ohanian announced their engagement last December but have not yet set a date for a wedding.

The two met at a hotel in Rome, Italy by chance when Ohanian was in town for a conference and Serena for a match, and exchanged numbers platonically.

