Alderwomen Milele A. Coggs and Chantia Lewis are hosting female students TOMORROW(Thursday, April 11) for Girls Shadow Day @ City Hall. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the participants, a select group who attended Girls Day @ City Hall last month, will shadow employees of the City of Milwaukee. This event is a personalized continuation of Girls Day @ City Hall which exposes young ladies to careers in public service.

The day will be capped off with a luncheon with closing remarks from Alds. Coggs and Lewis, and the presentation of certificates to participants in theVel R. Phillips Ante Chamber (third floor) at City Hall, 200 E. Wells St.

What: Girls Shadow Day luncheon

When: 12:45 p.m. Thursday, April 11

Where: City Hall, 3rd floor, Vel R. Phillips Ante Chamber, 200 E. Wells St.