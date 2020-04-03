Governor Evers calls out state’s National Guard to man polling places for April 7 Spring Election

Compiled by MCJ Editorial Staff

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has called up the Wisconsin National Guard to help man election polling places for the April 7 Spring Election, according to a federal court brief.

Currently, nearly 60% of Wisconsin polling locations have reported a shortage of poll workers.

The governor’s amicus brief was filed as part of a lawsuit by the state Democratic Party to postpone the election set for Tuesday. The brief sought to inform the court of Evers plan for assisting with issues facing the election commission.

As of this writing, the election is still scheduled to be held.

The brief detailed the obstacles the coronavirus pandemic has caused and the steps the governor’s administration have taken to ensure the election would happen on time.

Evers brief came a day after Madison officials filed their own amicus curiae brief, which, like Evers, let them weigh in on a case to which they were not a named party and offer insight possibly unavailable to the court.

In its filing, the City repeatedly warned its Clerk’s Office would not be able to run a “full and fair election” if voting took place on April 7. It argued, not only does the Clerk’s Office likely face insurmountable challenges, voting that day would jeopardize the health of many residents.

As of this writing, a federal judge had yet to hear evidence Wednesday in the Democrats’ lawsuit asking for a delay to the election and presidential primary. Evers’ calling up the guard is part of a plan he calls a “middle path” solution.

Evers’ plan is designed to make absentee ballots easier for voters to get and make them easier to return, for example by relaxing the witness requirement.

It would adjust the schedule for when and how absentee ballots are counted, giving officials more time to tally the flood of ballots. In person voting would not be eliminated under this design, Evers notes. Some polling locations would remain open for people who aren’t able to vote by mail.

The election is in limbo due to the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) throughout the state, nation and world. Wisconsin is currently under a stay-at-home order issued by the governor to curb the number of state virus cases.

Currently, there are 111 state municipalities reporting polling place staff shortages, due to the virus and the fact older individuals are more susceptible to COVID-19.

The majority of poll workers are seniors. The state election commission reported the state is short nearly 7,000 poll workers.

Though Evers’ brief doesn’t ask for a postponement of the election, it did urge the judge to make changes to the absentee ballot system that it argues would “maintain the democratic process, while also implementing appropriate measures to save lives.”

As of Tuesday, nearly one million absentee ballots (972,232) had been requested and all but approximately 30,000 had been sent to voters.

In an amicus brief filed by the City of Madison, it told the court the city alone was facing a backlog of 10,000 requests, nearly a third of the number cited by Evers.

The governor’s brief noted, too, that of the over 940,000 sent out, more than 600,000 have yet to be returned.

Recently, presidential candidate, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, called on the state to delay the election and extend early voting in the wake of the pandemic.

“People should not be forced to put their lives on the line to vote, which is why 15 states are now following the advice of public health experts and delaying their elections,” Sanders said. “We urge Wisconsin to join them.”

Sanders said Wisconsin “should delay Tuesday’s vote, extend early voting and work to move entirely to vote-by-mail. While we wait for a decision, we urge our supporters to vote-by-mail.”