Granite Peak Ski Area Celebrates Opening with Early Season Online Prices, Live Music, Fireworks

Wausau, Wisc. – With the power of new snowmaking systems, Granite Peak Ski Area is ready for the 2017-18 season with over a quarter (25%) of the primary terrain open, including eight of its widest runs and two terrain parks, all with superb snow conditions.

“Our 60 new energy efficient, tower-mounted snow guns double our early season snowmaking capabilities, and our opening day last Saturday (November 11) was our earliest opening ever, and with our best conditions ever on an opening day,” said Vicki Baumann, general manager. “Join us on Friday as we celebrate the start of a great season of skiing and snowboarding with live music and fireworks.”

The current terrain has a deep 20 to 40-inch base and is serviced by Comet, a six-person, high-speed lift and Blizzard, the large conveyor lift for the beginner area. For a live, panoramic view of current conditions above the ski area, visit www.skigranitepeak.roundshot. com .

“If conditions allow, we will have additional terrain and lifts opening next week and anticipate 46% to 51% of our primary terrain open for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend,” said Baumann.

Early season ticket prices until Dec. 15 start online at $42 per day for children ages 6 to 18, and $52 for young adults ages 19 to 29 and seniors, and $62 for adults. Visit www.skigranitepeak.com for complete lift ticket prices, along with lesson and rental information. After opening weekend, Granite Peak will be open daily from Nov. 22 through April 8, 2018.

Friday, Nov. 17, Opening Day

Celebrate opening day, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with the live music of Scott Kirby, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., and fireworks at 8 p.m. Lift tickets are just $29 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and rentals are half-priced. Happy hour drink specials last all night in the Historic Chalet.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Enjoy live music in the Historic Chalet, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., with Max Koepke and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with Irene Keenan Jr. Lift tickets are $29 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Hours of operation: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 20

Meet your family and friends for a day of fun from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All guest services, including ticketing, chalet, gift shop, rentals and lessons, are open daily. Visitors can call the resort’s Central Reservation phone number, at 715-298-4036, for any assistance with information and ski and lodging packages.