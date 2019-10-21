Grap Luva, The Heart of Hip – Hop meets the Sound of Mount Vernon

By Jeneanne Collins

I thought my conversation and interview with Grap Luva was going to be different. I thought we would talk about old school underground sounds compared to today’s rap music. I thought he would share stories of his former INI crew being shelved in the 90’s and having a cult following for a never released hip-hop album. I wanted him to talk about his lyrical content and overall authenticity. I wanted to hear the differences of back then and now. I wanted to talk about quality sounds, beats, and production. I thought that I would hear debates on artistry, commercial success, artist’s lack of substance and the reality of millennium rappers.

None of that happened. It was all love and respect from the Grap Luva. He is one of the most humble, gracious, and honorable spirits to rock the mic. He shared that his brother, super producer Pete Rock, and his cousin “Heavy D” have been two of the biggest influences in his life. “Heavy taught me how to be an artist[he said] ’Always do your best to handle your business’” Grap Luva said.

Grap handles his business as the quiet observer and translator. He is the MCEE, Griot, Poet, Rapper. The educator, the therapist and the peace maker. He is the inner voice of the music.

He narrated a portion of his story on his classic project

“Sounds of Mount Vernon” which is a collection of his archived work from 1995 -1999. The music was made with the SP 1200 Drum Machine. The project will walk any hip-hop head through life in NYC, Mount Vernon, and hip- hop culture.

Many of the tracks give you a strong visual journey. It was like being in a rap version of Spike Lee’s “Do the Right Thing” and “Clockers” with a twist of “Love and Basketball”. “Started at 77’ ”, “Fighting at Cromwell’s”, “Nuttin But Love Cook Out” ( for Hev) and “Pete and Grap’s Room” featuring Pete Rock are true sound bites and interpretations of his life, his neighborhood, his people and his family. The project has a nostalgic but relevant feeling. It shares the joy, pain and reality of timeless stories. It documents a classic hip – hop sound and creates a new wave of rap influence throughout mainstream culture and beyond.

Grap connects his musical background with his love for education, mentoring, and developing positive behaviors in young African- American boys. One of his singles “Work It Out “ speaks to some of his experiences in DC public charter schools and dealing with young boys challenged with emotional issues and finding ways to express themselves. “I used singing at recess as an incentive” he states.

Grap is an advocate of using rap records to teach education. “Using music education, the maladaptive behavior will decrease by way of the music” he states. “ Like Public Enemy’s “Fight The Power”, it helps you learn new stuff about yourself through music”.

Of course, Grap is passionate and speaks from his heart. “I want to be an artist that uses good art and good music to motivate and up lift.” he states.

He believes in the process and hopes to pursue a masters degree in social work one day to continue to develop programming and curriculum in the schools, community centers, and neighborhoods.

In addition, he has been inspired by a friend, Gabriel Ben aka Asheru, that does the theme music for the Boondocks and has developed curriculum and learning tools for youth through hip-hop and education. “I would love to create and collaborate on a special curriculum with him-”Creating a different goodness in their hearts to help the students see themselves beyond where they are.”

Grap Luva is truly the lover of culture, his people, and the music. He has found a way to connect the pieces of hip hop, education and empowerment. A new narrative for us all. He is the heart of hip-hop and the original sounds of Mount Vernon.