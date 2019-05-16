Green Bay Packers’ Defensive Tackle Kenny Clark will be in Milwaukee to lead the Walk for Children at Next Door Saturday, May 18.

Clark will lead the crowd on a one-mile, parade-style walk followed by a block party featuring stage entertainment with Clark, prizes, family-friendly activities, free books for kids and lunch.

The proceeds from the Walk for Children benefit Next Door’s critical early childhood education programming for Milwaukee children living in poverty.

The Walk for Children is Next Door’s largest community event of the year and comes during the agency’s 50thanniversary. Next Door will also celebrate the Walk’s presenting sponsor—the Harley-Davidson Motor Company. Harley-Davidson has served in this role since the Walk for Children began in 1989. This year, the legendary motorcycle company surpassed the $1 million mark in employee support for the Walk.

Event registration begins at 9 a.m. at Next Door’s main campus at 2545 N. 29thSt. The Walk kicks off at 10 a.m. Guests can register the day of the event, however, Next Door encourages everyone to sign up in advance at www.nextdoormke.org.