The guest list for 2017 Milwaukee Film Festival has been announced and guess who’s on it?

Love Jones star, Larenz Tate, has been announced as part of the guest lineup for 2017 MKE Film Festival, presented by Associated Bank.

The classic indie film is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Larenz Tate will appear at the epic screening for 1,100 of his biggest fans.

The guest list also includes, New York City Ballet ballerina and documentary subject, Wendy Whelan, and Rebecca Carpenter, director of Requiem for a Running Back and daughter of a former NFL Packer, are announced as part of the guests lineup for the 2017 Milwaukee Film Festival, presented by Associated Bank. Emmy Award-winner, Sam Pollard (ACORN and the Firestorm), and HBO’s Silicon Valley actor, Martin Starr (Infinity Baby),will be returning to the festival for the second year in a row.

Love Jones

Sept 30th 7:00pm | Oriental Theatre

Larenz Tate: Cast

Sources: Mkefilm.org