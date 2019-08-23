Habari Gani for August 21, 2019

New York Police Commissioner James O’Neill fired officer Daniel Pantaleo earlier this week in the incident that caused the death of Eric Garner. The decision comes more than five years after Garner was arrested for allegedly selling loose cigarettes, a crime he paid for with his life. O’Neill said he agreed with a recommendation by a judge that Pantaleo be fired for giving several dishonest statements about how he handled the 2014 arrest of Garner and the questionable way he implemented a deadly—and illegal—chokehold

More than 200 NAACP members and supporters from all over the United States recently came together to pay tribute to the first Africans who arrived to America in 1619 through the Transatlantic Slave Trade at the James Point Comfort in Fort Monroe, Va. The event recognized the 400thyears since chattel slavery began in America. The observance kicked-off the organization’s “Year of Return” trip to Ghana, which will have one of the largest U.S. delegations to visit that country. NAACP President Leon W. Russell said that as crucial as it is to look back on our history, the African American community must forge a path ahead.

Black media mogul Byron Allen has charged Donald Trump’s Department of Justice and Comcast are working together to destroy a civil rights law in the U.S. Supreme Court. In an article he wrote for thegrio.com, Allen, the founder/chairman/CEO of Entertainment Studios, said media conglomerate Comcast/NBCUniversal has brought the Trump administration along to take their side in the highest court after losing twice in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. Allen said the involvement of the DOJ puts at risk all Americans civil rights for Comcast’s own financial gain. The key provision in the law protects minority businesses which, Allen said, is critically important at a time when people of color are under heightened attack.