Habari Gani Nov 20, 2019

Embattled Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, who was harshly criticized when her office suddenly dropped charges against actor Jussie Smollett, recently announced her reelection bid. Foxx’s announcement comes after a judge appointed a special prosecutor to examine why felony counts against Smollett, who had been charged with staging a racist and homophobic attack against himself last January, were dismissed. Foxx had recused herself after she had conversations with the actor’s family. Her challengers include a former judge and two former prosecutors. In a press release, Foxx said she hopes to continue reforming the criminal justice system in the county including Chicago that she began implementing when she was elected in 2016. Foxx is the first Black woman to head the office.—TheGrio.com

Democratic Presidential Candidate Elizabeth Warren recently released a plan to fight the increasing White nationalist violence, adding violent racists should be called domestic terrorists. The plan, called “Fighting Back Against White Nationalist Violence,” asserts Warren would make the issue a top priority should she be elected president. Her plan cites the 2015 Charleston shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church, the 2017 Charlottesveill rally, and the 2018 murder of Jewish worshippers in a Pittsburgh synagogue, as prime examples of White nationalist violence, saying they have “no place in American life.” The plan includes such measures as using the Department of Justice and Homeland Security prosecute and investigate White nationalist violence, and address the presence of White nationalist groups in the U.S. military by directing the Pentagon to enhance background checks and track Neo-Nazi affiliations.—TheGrio.com

Former President Barack Obama warned Democratic presidential hopefuls recently not to veer too far to the left because it would alienate many who would otherwise be open to voting for the party’s nominee in 2020. His warning wasn’t aimed at any particular candidate vying the Democratic nomination to take on President Trump next year. However, many who heard it believe Obama was referring to the candidacies of Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. Both have called for massive structural changes, with Sanders’ calling for a revolution that would dramatically alter government’s role in people’s lives. Political observers believe a far-left push could alienate moderate Republicans and independent voters who would be needed to oust Trump. Obama said there are persuadable voters and democrats “who just want to see things make sense. They want to see things a little more fair, they want to see things a little more just. And how we approach that I think will be important.”—TheGrio.com