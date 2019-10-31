Habari Gani? Oct 30

A recently released Quinnipiac poll revealed President Donald Trump is losing support with non-White individuals. The poll also showed support for removing the president was highest among Democrat and left-leaning respondents at 86%, compared to 49% of independents. Ninety-one percent of Republicans said they are against removing the president from office. Predictably, views on impeachment fell on party linies.

The poll asked if Congress should impeach Trump and remove him from office. White men responded emphatically (32% yes (to impreach), 64% said no.

Every other ethnicity responded in the opposite (55% yes, 38% no).

—The Atlanta Voice, via blackpressusa.com

A memorial was rededicated to Emmett Till just outside of Glendora, Miss. The new marker, dedicated to the slain 14-year-old Black teen from Chicago is now bulletproof and weighs 500 pounds. It’s made of steel and is encased in bulletproof glass. There had been three previous markers remembering Till. The first one, erected in 2008, was thrown into the river. The second was riddled with bullets and vandalized. A third replacement met the same fate.

The rededication was attended by Till’s family members, including his cousin who was with him on that fateful summer night. Till’s tragic and brutal murder jump-started the civil rights movement more than six decades ago.

—blackpressusa.com

Actor-comedian John Witherspoon, who memorably played Ice Cube’s father in the “Friday” films, has died. He was 77. No cause of death was released. Witherspoon had a prolific career, co-starring in three “Friday” films, appearing on “The Wayans Bros.” television series and voicing the grandfather in “The Boondocks” animated series. His film roles included “Vampire in Brooklyn” and “Boomerang,” and was a frequent guest on “Late Show with David Letterman.” His most recognizable role was “Pops” a crude but affectionate father trying to guide his son to be better. “Life won’t be as funny without him,” Ice Cube said in a Twitter post, adding he was devastated by news of Witherspoon’s death.

—thegrio.com