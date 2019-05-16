Habari Gani (What’s The News?)

Omarosa wants to joinlawsuit brought by woman
who claims Trump kissed her without consent
Omarosa Manigault Newman, who got bounced from her nebulous role on #TeamTrump two years ago, wants to join a lawsuit filed by a Black Trump 2016 campaign staffer alleging Donald Trump kissed her without asking and paid her and other Black staffers less than their White and male co-workers. Omarosa is claiming the cash part of Alva Johnson’s lawsuit.
If a judge approves, Omarosa will join Johnson’s action against Trump. Omarosa said she “strongly suspected” pay discrimination while with the campaign. Johnson’s attorney’s filed a court motion recently to allow Omarosa and others to collectively join her suit. Pay study data found female Trump campaign staffers were paid 18.2% less than male staffers with similar job titles and duties. A Trump campaign spokesperson said the campaign denies any type of discrimination, claiming the allegations were “unfounded and off base.”
First Black Student to Attend Alabama
Finally Receives Doctorate Degree at 89-Years Old
Eighty-nine-year-old Autherine Lucy Foster, the first Black student at the University of Alabama in 1952, was recently awarded an honorary doctorate degree from the university. “I wasn’t crying, but tears was just rolling down my eyes because it’s just so different and so unique for me to be able to come back to such a university as this,” Foster said in a television news interview.
In 1952, Foster applied to the then all-white university, but her acceptance was overturned because of her race. After a lengthy court battle, she enrolled again in 1956. She was able to attend classes until she was expelled three days later due to rioting and death threats against her. African American students were finally allowed to attend Alabama in 1963, following Gov. George Wallace’s infamous stand in the school house door.Foster eventually earned her master’s 1991.
Bank Calls Police on Black Mayor in His Own City
A Chase Bank employee called police on Black Mt. Vernon, New York Mayor Richard Thomas and two of his minority staff members while the mayor was professionally and peacefully inquiring about his city’s signature account. In a recent interview, Mayor Richard Thomas said he believes race played a role in the Chase employees calling the police. The two staffers accompanying the mayor were Black and Hispanic. The incident took place in late last month. A Chase employee called the police after Mayor Thomas was invited into a conference room and he had introduced the two people with him, including a police detective.
Fortunately, the response by the White Plains Police Department was resolved amicably after one of the responding officers recognized the Mt. Vernon police detective. The mayor later filed a racial profiling/redlining complaint with the Mt. Vernon Office of Currency Comptroller.
