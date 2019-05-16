Habari Gani (What’s The News?)

Omarosa wants to joinlawsuit brought by woman

who claims Trump kissed her without consent

Omarosa Manigault Newman, who got bounced from her nebulous role on #TeamTrump two years ago, wants to join a lawsuit filed by a Black Trump 2016 campaign staffer alleging Donald Trump kissed her without asking and paid her and other Black staffers less than their White and male co-workers. Omarosa is claiming the cash part of Alva Johnson’s lawsuit.

If a judge approves, Omarosa will join Johnson’s action against Trump. Omarosa said she “strongly suspected” pay discrimination while with the campaign. Johnson’s attorney’s filed a court motion recently to allow Omarosa and others to collectively join her suit. Pay study data found female Trump campaign staffers were paid 18.2% less than male staffers with similar job titles and duties. A Trump campaign spokesperson said the campaign denies any type of discrimination, claiming the allegations were “unfounded and off base.”

First Black Student to Attend Alabama Finally Receives Doctorate Degree at 89-Years Old Eighty-nine-year-old Autherine Lucy Foster, the first Black student at the University of Alabama in 1952, was recently awarded an honorary doctorate degree from the university. “I wasn’t crying, but tears was just rolling down my eyes because it’s just so different and so unique for me to be able to come back to such a university as this,” Foster said in a television news interview. In 1952, Foster applied to the then all-white university, but her acceptance was overturned because of her race. After a lengthy court battle, she enrolled again in 1956. She was able to attend classes until she was expelled three days later due to rioting and death threats against her. African American students were finally allowed to attend Alabama in 1963, following Gov. George Wallace’s infamous stand in the school house door.Foster eventually earned her master’s 1991.