Habitat of Waukesha County and Lowe’s call on women to get involved in their community during National Women Build Week 2018

More than 18,000 women construction volunteers unite nationwide to build up their communities with Habitat homeowners

[WAUKESHA, WI] (April 26, 2018) – For the 11th year, Habitat for Humanity and Lowe’s are engaging women nationwide to work together to build Habitat homes during this year’s National Women Build Week from May 5-13. In preparation for the build week, Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County and Lowe’s are hosting a “how to” clinic on May 2 to equip volunteers with knowledge and skills in construction, basic safety techniques and what to expect when building a Habitat home.

“We’re excited to partner with Lowe’s to educate, inspire and empower women to advocate and help Habitat homeowners love where they live through building or improving an affordable place they can call home,” said Diane McGeen, Executive Director, of Habitat Waukesha. “We want to engage women of all skill levels to join their friends, families and neighbors to build up their communities and to volunteer where women will gain invaluable skills to bring back and use in their everyday life.”

“Lowe’s is in the business of helping people improve and maintain their homes,” said Colleen Penhall, Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility. “Lowe’s Heroes have helped build hundreds of Habitat homes across the country and National Women Build Week is another chance for Lowe’s to reinforce our long-standing commitment to Habitat, Women Build and communities where our employees and customers live and work.”

From May 7-12, local volunteers will help local families build two homes on White Rock Avenue in Waukesha. A special media day is planned for May 9, when Wisconsin First Lady Tonette Walker will join local nonprofit leaders in building the outer walls of one of the homes.

National Women Build Week, a nationwide initiative created by Habitat for Humanity and Lowe’s in 2008, has brought together more than 117,000 all-women construction volunteers to build or repair homes with nearly 5,000 families over the past 10 years. This year, Lowe’s donated nearly $2 million to Habitat for Humanity to support the 2018 National Women Build Week, which is set to take place in 300 communities nationwide.

Habitat and Lowe’s encourage all women to volunteer—no construction skills or experience in Habitat builds necessary. To learn more about National Women Build Week, visit Habitat.org/wb

Since Lowe’s national partnership with Habitat for Humanity began in 2003, the home improvement company has committed more than $63 million to Habitat and helped nearly 6,500 families improve their living conditions.

ABOUT HABITAT FOR HUMANITY OF WAUKESHA COUNTY

Since 1989, Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County has addressed the lack of affordable housing in our area by providing decent homes with an affordable mortgage to help lower to moderate income families obtain self-sufficiency and break the cycle of poverty. Habitat partner families help build their home alongside volunteers and make regular mortgage payments. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, you can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, please visit www.habitatwaukesha.org.

ABOUT LOWE’S IN THE COMMUNITY

Lowe’s, a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company, has a 60-year legacy of supporting the communities it serves through programs that focus on K-12 public education and community improvement projects. In the past decade, Lowe’s and the Lowe’s Gives Foundation together have contributed more than $300 million to these efforts, and for more than two decades Lowe’s Heroes volunteers have donated their time to make our communities better places to live. For the latest news, visit Newsroom.Lowes.com or follow @LowesMedia on Twitter.