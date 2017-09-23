Haitians Find ‘Mexican Dream’ in Mexico After Being Turned Away From U.S Border

President Donald Trump has been adamant about building a wall to keep Mexicans out especially after his DACA decision. Although many of the working class voters support the idea, there are many taxpayers who think the idea is completely absurd.

Well, it has been recently reported, by The Associated Press, that Mexico has allowed Haitians to find their “Dream” in Mexico. Yes, you read it correct, the American Dream is no more for these Haitians. Mexico has welcomed these foreigners in with open arms and they have now grown to love the “Mexican Dream” in Tijuana, Mexico.

Tijuana, Mexico is a city of approximately 2 million that borders San Diego and also has wide mixture of Chinese and Korean immigrants.

According to AP, the Mexican government is giving Haitians one-year, renewable visas that allow them to work but not bring family.

“We believe that there’s a humanitarian case to be made for these people to find better lives in Mexico,” said Figueroa, the National Migration Institute’s delegate in Baja California state, which includes Tijuana.

“Our policy is to have the Haitian population do what they need to do to have status in Mexico.”

The Haitians have been unapologetically dedicated and appreciative of the work that they have been allowed to do.

Administrators at the Tijuana carwash say, the Haitians are “never late, always hustle and they even come in on days off to learn new skills, traits that he says make them a model for their Mexican counterparts.”

The Tijuana’s Haitians share tight living spaces but they have been known to be selfless and work hard and strong.

The money that they make from working is usually sent to support their immediate families in Haiti. Although Haitians earn far less than they would in the United States, they have been grateful of the life and opportunity given.

“There’s so much work in Tijuana,” Haitian native, Abelson Etienne, said while a pot of fish stew with mangoes and tomatoes simmered on an electric burner in the two-room apartment that he rents with three other Haitians. “I’ve been treated very well in Mexico.”

Rodulfo Figueroa, the region’s top immigration official, says Mexico is practicing what it asks of the U.S. and other countries.

With the help of the Mexican government, Haitians have been able to open small business like restaurants that serve authentic Haitian cuisine. They have been given that light at the end of the tunnel and hopefully will rise above previous mishaps. It is the goal of many of the African natives to bring their family the opportunity of a better life in the future.

Sources: Elliot Spagat (The Associated Press), Blavity Team (Blavity)