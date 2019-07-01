Happy Emani Robinson Day!

When I was about 10 years old, I grew up in the neighborhood of 12thin Burleigh. Simpler times there were a handful of things that brought me joy; one was the ability to walk to the corner store “B&S” Occasionally. When the store burned down I thought that was the worse thing that could have happened to me, but I am fortune I still have my life.

In 2017 while walking some neighborhood kids to a corner store, at the time 16 year old Emani Robinson was shot and killed on the corner of 39thand Center. Born May18th in 2001, Robinson would have been 18 this year, and here is how his loved ones are keeping his memory alive. June 30th been officially proclaimed as “Emani Robinson Day” in the city of Milwaukee,

An official celebration was put on by his family and the community on that very block he lost his life. The neighborhood was turned into a block party where family, community leaders, city officials and more gathered to celebrate the life of the young man nicknamed flash.

“I am so thankful to all who helped put this together” was words from one woman who talked about the importance of Emanis life to everyone who knew him. The event had everything imaginable from, a live Dj, food, barbers giving haircuts, and even smores being roasted in the middle of the street.

As you walk through you could not only see, but feel the love that Emani displayed to everyone around him, may his soul rest in peace.