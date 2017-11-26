The time has come
Where families galore
Sit around the dinner table
Giving thanks, as they adore
The people who matter
The things appreciated
Each and every year
More love is created
The time has come
Where we sit and feast
We fellowship and thank God
For family peace
Too many times
Too many ways
Someone leave Earth too soon
Not knowing the day
So, this year
As we gather in laughs
As we catch up with loved ones
Whether slow, or fast
Remember the moments
And specifically, the times
That they were there to comfort you
In laughs and in cries
Take nothing for granted
It could all go so soon
Enjoy this Holiday
Happy Thanksgiving to you!
Written By: Paishance Welch
