The time has come

Where families galore

Sit around the dinner table

Giving thanks, as they adore

The people who matter

The things appreciated

Each and every year

More love is created

The time has come

Where we sit and feast

We fellowship and thank God

For family peace

Too many times

Too many ways

Someone leave Earth too soon

Not knowing the day

So, this year

As we gather in laughs

As we catch up with loved ones

Whether slow, or fast

Remember the moments

And specifically, the times

That they were there to comfort you

In laughs and in cries

Take nothing for granted

It could all go so soon

Enjoy this Holiday

Happy Thanksgiving to you!

Written By: Paishance Welch