Harborfest 2018

ACTIVITIES AT HARBOR FEST — ALL EVENTS ARE FREE!

Milwaukee Boat Parade by Milwaukee Riverkeeper

Decorated boat floats pass Harbor Fest at 12pm. Viewing available from Harbor Fest grounds.

Tour the harbor on a pontoon boat

Every half hour from 11:30am – 3pm. Sign up at the Info booth.

Butterfly Walk with Milwaukee Public Museum

All ages walk along the KK River Trail, 1:45pm, 2:45pm. Sign up at the info booth.

UWM School of Freshwater Sciences Tour

All ages, capacity of 30 for short tours, 11:30am, 12:45pm, 2:15pm, 2:45pm, 3:15pm

Capacity of 20 for long tour, 1:15pm

Sign up at the info booth.

Build a boat with All Hands Boat Works

Meet the fish that live in the Harbor

Pet a baby sturgeon with Riveredge Nature Center

Count bugs with Milwaukee Riverkeeper

Fillet a fish with the DNR

Paddle a canoe with Urban Ecology Center

Age limit 6(children must be accompanied by an adult), capacity of 12, 12:30pm, 1:30pm, 2:30pm. Sign up at the info booth.

Take a bike tour with Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers

Age limit 10, capacity of 20, bikes provided by Wisconsin Bike Fed, 12:45pm & 2:30pm. Sign up at the info booth.

Test your speed through an inflatable obstacle course

Explore the Harbor District on a scavenger hunt

Enjoy Sprecher beer and soda from the Sprecher Ambulance

Enjoy Enlightened beer on top of a shipping container from Containers Up

