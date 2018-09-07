Harborfest 2018

Harbor Fest reintroduces Milwaukee to its harbor. For a long time, this area has been seen as “off limits” or unwelcoming, but we want to show Milwaukee its true potential. Our recent planning process calls for a Riverwalk and new public parks along the water. This festival is the first step in bringing people back to this area.
ACTIVITIES AT HARBOR FEST — ALL EVENTS ARE FREE!
Milwaukee Boat Parade by Milwaukee Riverkeeper
Decorated boat floats pass Harbor Fest at 12pm. Viewing available from Harbor Fest grounds.
Tour the harbor on a pontoon boat
Every half hour from 11:30am – 3pm. Sign up at the Info booth.
Butterfly Walk with Milwaukee Public Museum
All ages walk along the KK River Trail, 1:45pm, 2:45pm. Sign up at the info booth.
UWM School of Freshwater Sciences Tour
All ages, capacity of 30 for short tours, 11:30am, 12:45pm, 2:15pm, 2:45pm, 3:15pm
Capacity of 20 for long tour, 1:15pm
Sign up at the info booth.
Build a boat with All Hands Boat Works
Meet the fish that live in the Harbor
Pet a baby sturgeon with Riveredge Nature Center
Count bugs with Milwaukee Riverkeeper
Fillet a fish with the DNR
Paddle a canoe with Urban Ecology Center
Age limit 6(children must be accompanied by an adult), capacity of 12, 12:30pm, 1:30pm, 2:30pm. Sign up at the info booth.
Take a bike tour with Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers
Age limit 10, capacity of 20, bikes provided by Wisconsin Bike Fed, 12:45pm & 2:30pm. Sign up at the info booth.
Test your speed through an inflatable obstacle course
Explore the Harbor District on a scavenger hunt
Enjoy Sprecher beer and soda from the Sprecher Ambulance
Enjoy Enlightened beer on top of a shipping container from Containers Up
