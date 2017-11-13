Harley-Davidson Motor Company recruitment event offers temporary positions

Alderman Russell W. Stamper, II is inviting residents to attend Harley-Davidson Motor Company’s recruitment event on November 14 at 9 a.m. at the WRTP/BIGSTEP Office, 3841 W. Wisconsin Ave. Attendees will learn about available temporary positions with full-time hours and overtime potential, and starting wages are $15.50 and more based on experience.

Available positions include: entry-level machine operators, assemblers, forklift operators, and experienced CNC machine operators. These positions require a passing score on a basic skills assessment, and applicants must be able to pass a drug test and physical, and past manufacturing experience is a plus. To register for this event call (414) 342-9787 and if you are hearing impaired call 711.

Alderman Stamper said, “Harley-Davidson is a major Milwaukee employer, and this recruitment event is a great way to get residents involved with the business and the growing manufacturing industry in Wisconsin.”