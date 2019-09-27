Harvest Fair at State Fair Park This Weekend

KICK OFF THE FALL SEASON DURING HARVEST FAIR 2019 AT WISCONSIN STATE FAIR PARK

Harvest Fair 2019, Friday, Sept. 27 through Sunday, Sept. 29 at Wisconsin State Fair Park. Admission is FREE and the event will take place Friday from 5 p.m. – 11 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. – 11 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Officials at Wisconsin State Fair Park are excited to announce activities and entertainment forat Wisconsin State Fair Park.and the event will take placeand

Harvest Fair takes place on the south side of the Fair Park, including Central Mall and Central Park, as well as the Harvest Café (Original Cream Puff Pavilion), and The Back 40 (west of the Original Cream Puff Pavilion).

FREE live entertainment and activities for the entire family. Headliners at theAssociated Bank Amphitheater presented by Bud Light include Too White Crew on Friday at 8 p.m., Rebel Grace on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and 5 Card Studs on Sunday at 2 p.m. The event featuresand activities for the entire family. Headliners at theincludeon Friday at 8 p.m.,on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. andon Sunday at 2 p.m.

favorites are back, including Pumpkin Bowling, Make Your Own Scarecrow presented by Rural Mutual Insurance, Cookie Decorating, Amusement Rides and Pony Rides! There will be plenty of Free Family Fun, like Tiny Tot Acres and Cornhole Bean Bag Toss. For Fairgoers who missed the chance in August or just want to take another magic carpet ride, the Giant Slide will once again be open at Harvest Fair. Many Harvest Fairare back, includingand! There will be plenty of, likeand. For Fairgoers who missed the chance in August or just want to take another magic carpet ride, thewill once again be open at Harvest Fair.

Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show, featuring log rolling, wood chopping, axe throwing, crosscut sawing, loads of humor and more. There are several shows throughout the day. Harvest Fairgoers should also stop by Central Park to check out the Hershey’s Heartwarming Tour. Families and friends can enjoy a warm s’more, play games and so much more. Visitors can also enjoy some great old-fashioned family entertainment at, featuring log rolling, wood chopping, axe throwing, crosscut sawing, loads of humor and more. There are several shows throughout the day. Harvest Fairgoers should also stop by Central Park to check out the. Families and friends can enjoy a warm s’more, play games and so much more.

New this year, activities will require the purchase of credits that will be loaded onto a card. Credits can be purchased at Ride & Activity Credit Booths located throughout Harvest Fair. Credits cost $1 each and the number of credits required per activity is posted at each location. Credits can be used the entire run of Harvest Fair (Friday – Sunday).