HBCU Grads, Class of 1968, to Celebrate 50 Year Class Reunion

The last college class of Elizabeth City State College in Elizabeth City, North Carolina will celebrate their 50th “Golden Class Reunion” of approximately 150 seniors who graduated in 1968 right before the Historically Black college became a University. The reunion will take place during Homecoming Weekend on October 26-28, 2018.

Elizabeth City, NC (BlackNews.com) — The late October weekend’s events for the “Last College Seniors” of Elizabeth City State College (ECSC), class of 1968, are as follows: ECSU 1968 Senior Class 50th “Golden Class Reunion,” October Homecoming 2018, Meet and Greet Gala 1, Friday, October 26, 2018, 4:00 PM-7:00 PM, Kermit E. White Graduate Center (ECSU Campus). Yes, Friday, 1968 Meet & Greet Gala 2, Happy Hour Before Bedtime, Hampton Inn, 402 Halstead Blvd., Elizabeth City, NC 27909. ECSU Parade (ECSC 1968 Seniors Parade of Classic Cars), Tailgating and college football, ECSU Vikings vs. Virginia Union University, Roebuck Stadium, 1704 Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, NC 27909, Saturday, October 27, 2018.

Tickets and Parking:

Tickets for all Elizabeth City State University athletic events may be purchased online at www.etix.com, the ECSU Ticket Office (252-335-3578) or the Cashier’s Office (252-335-3207). Tickets to the Vikings games may also be purchased online at www.ecsuvikings.com/tickets/ eliz-tickets.html

ECSC 1968 senior class organizers and informational contributors for this special event include the following, which consist of the Elizabeth City State College 1968 Teleconference Committee: Thomas Evans, Jr ’68., Nathaniel Grant, Jr. ’68, Butler L. Sharpe, III ’68, Billy k. Kirkpatrick ’68, Phyllise J. Wilkins Church ‘68, Raymond M. Davis ’68, Charles L. Singleton ’68, William Spencer Bryant, III ’68, ’67, Bernard Bailey ’68, Sandra Bailey ’69, Leroy A. Sutton, Jr. ’68, Freya H. Faulcon Blount ’68, Barbara B. Sutton ’74 and John W. Robinson ’66. The informational contributors are as follows: Dr. John Michael Lee, Jr., Elizabeth City State University’s Vice Chancellor for University Advancement, Dr. Jeanette H. Evans ’63, Immediate Past President, ECSU National Alumni Association, Ziner Johnson Alexander ’66, Former Manager: Information Systems, ECSU and Natalie L. Weeks ’90, ECSU Interim Director of Alumni Relations.

The 1968 senior class members truly represent collectively ECSU’s lifetime motto, “To Live Is To Learn.” These 50-year seniors, who worked in a plethora of careers, from accounting to volunteering; for many, represent the first in their generational families to attend and graduate from college. Thus, these graduates and seniors have securely made things better for themselves and many others: For example, just to mention a few. In Education and Religion, Pastor, Dr. Harry J. Ghee ‘68, The University of Virginia; Education, Thomas Evans, Jr ‘68., Western Maryland College: Business Owner, Evans Tree Service, Rockville, MD, Nathaniel Grant, Jr. ‘68, Principal, Southern Connecticut State University, Lula Brown Askew ‘68, an Outstanding Educator and Business Owner: Floral Arrangement, Katie L. Johnson Walker ’68, East Carolina University, Business Educator, Carolyn Y. McCloud, New York City Department of Education: Director of Administration and Payroll, Raymond M. Davis ’68, Business Owner, D’ Wiley’s Services, Inc., worked professionally and entrepreneurially in business and education, especially, for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), Dr. James E. Lyons ‘68, Ohio State University, Educational Leadership, The University of North Carolina at Charlotte, Dr. Phyllis J. Wilkins Church ’68, Principal, Nova Southeastern University and Dr. Charles L. Singleton ’68, Nova Southeastern University: Wellness Education, Clinical and Educational Research Consulting, Tax Equalization and Journalism, and in Dentistry, Dr. Leroy A. Sutton, Jr. ’68, University of Iowa and America University.

In addition, these names are legendary in the Elizabeth City State University Sports Hall of Fame: Henry D. Rhoulac ’69, ’68, Windsor, North Carolina, Frederick “Fred” R. Lewis ’68, Brooklyn, New York, Oscar M. Smith ‘68, Washington, North Carolina, Dr. Charles L. Singleton ‘68, Summerville, South Carolina, Celvin “Snell” Webster ’69, ’68, Elizabeth City, North Carolina, and Irving Coggins, Jr. ’69, ‘68, Windsor, North Carolina. Annually, since 1979, during ECSU’s Homecoming Weekend, the Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony takes place. The ECSU Sports Hall of Fame will be celebrating 39 years of historical accomplishments and athletic recognition, the evening of October 26, 2018, in the Kermit E. White Graduate Center, located at the Corner of Weeksville Road and Edgewood Drive, on the beautiful campus of ECSU.

Donations and support:

All are invited, ECSU students, alumni, USA and worldwide supporters, individual and corporate contributors, sincerely, to come along and celebrate with them. Tax-deductible donations can be made online at www.ecsu.edu/classof1968 or via USPS Mail. Make checks out and mail to: The Elizabeth City State University Foundation | RE: Class of 1968 50th Reunion | P. O. Box 1467, Elizabeth City, NC 27906

Also, personal non-deductible donations for funding their ECSC 1968, 50th Class Reunion’s publication expenses, special rewards and other essentials can be made via their GoFundMe page at www.gofundme.com/GeeChee- Gumee-HBCU-ECSU1891-Journal- Writer

Dr. Charles L. Singleton, editor and publisher, Mr. Isreal T. Singleton, editor-in-review: The Family Journal USA, Alston High School Garnet and Blue 1964 Journal and The ECSC. ECSU Senior Class 1968 Alumni Journal, 2018.