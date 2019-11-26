Headline–Giannis Antetokounmpo turning into a one man show for the Milwaukee Bucks! Beat arch-rival Chicago Bulls!

Photographer Bill Tennessen, who took these photos during the Bucks recent win over the Chicago Bulls, says Bucks MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo seems to be dominating the majority of his photos these days. That’s probably because the Bucks superstar is dominating the games he plays in from tip-off to final buzzer. As dominating as he’s been during this still early part of the season, he still has to work on a couple of things, such as his free-throw shooting and three-point shot. He made one three-pointer in five attempts. Hey, even Superman has kryptonite to deal with!