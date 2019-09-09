Heal Girl Heal!: Hosted by Sunne Perry-Bailey

“It’s not the load that breaks you down, it is the way you carry it.” The late Lena Horne said this, and it has reverberated throughout the years every since. However, carrying that load does not come without consequences. Women in particular are allowed a very popular product (make up) that allows them to cover the “scars” both physically and mentally. But where is the true healing? I was intrigued by an event entitled “Heal Girl Heal” over the weekend. “It’s not the load that breaks you down, it is the way you carry it.” The late Lena Horne said this, and it has reverberated throughout the years every since. However, carrying that load does not come without consequences. Women in particular are allowed a very popular product (make up) that allows them to cover the “scars” both physically and mentally. But where is the true healing? I was intrigued by an event entitled “Heal Girl Heal” over the weekend.

Sunne Perry-Bailey, APSW, CSAC hosted a summit that was dedicated solely to the healing of women. The event took place Saturday at the Hillside Boys and Girls Club. The event took its attendees through a series of healing activities, while introducing them to resources in the community, including on site therapist from the city. As guest walked in they were greeted by those therapist, who would later hold a panel discussion dedicated to healing tips and personal journeys. I was particularly drawn to the two tables full of free food and deserts.

We all have gone through traumatic events and are told to deal with it or you look weak, developing a hard shell over our emotions. I am thankful to Mrs Bailey who decided that talking about that hurt and dealing with the effects can lead to healing.