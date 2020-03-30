Healthcare and Essential Workers

Sadly, at this horrific time there are many workers who have to put their lives at risk daily. Some workers, especially in the healthcare field, have no other choice. They are dedicated to their work and they love to make a difference, however this is a rough time because they have families too. Many workers have not been spending time with their kids because of their on the job risk.

On Instagram earlier this week many people posted about the nurse who quit her job because her supervisor wanted to send her to a coronavirus infected floor. She was very angry because she allegedly told her supervisor her family had no where else to go.

Needless to say she did not obey the command in spite of her role. She did mention how much she cares for her clients but she made it clear that her family comes first.

My heart goes out to her because at some point enough is enough. We are literally in the midst of a crisis and just because you work in the healthcare field it doesn’t mean your health comes last. Healthcare workers are human too. They have families. They have kids that could be at risk if they are at risk.

Essential workers aren’t much different. They have to exchange items and air with whoever comes their way. This is extremely dangerous according to the data we know about this “airborne” crisis. They say you could walk into the same space as someone who tested positive and get it.

That makes it rough on these employees. It’s almost impossible to thank these people enough. I hope at this time everyone get a little something extra for the major risks they are taking. My prayers go out to each and everyone who is taking the risk of catching the virus by being out here helping someone else.

You guys are the REAL MVPs!