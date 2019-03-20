Hearing for newly appointed FPC director, other key items on deck for committee

La Keisha Butler, Mayor Barrett’s newly appointed executive director of the Fire and Police Commission will appear Thursday (May 17) before the Public Safety and Health Committee to answer questions from Council members and to discuss her approach in her new role, according to Committee Chair Alderman Bob Donovan.

The meeting will also include discussion about a proposal to partner with Milwaukee Area Technical College to bring on part-time police officers, a communication from Milwaukee Professional Fire Fighters Local 215 about cuts to the Milwaukee Fire Department and related concerns about safety across the city and a proposal to transfer $1 million from the Common Council contingent fund to increase Health Department outreach efforts about lead hazards in homes.

“Thursday’s meeting features an agenda packed with important legislation and critical topics and I invite our residents to make plans to attend or tune in and watch on the City Channel,” Alderman Donovan said.

Thursday’s committee meeting will be televised liveon the City Channel (Channel 25 on Spectrum Cable and on AT&T U-Verse Channel 99) in the City of Milwaukee. It can also be viewed via streaming video on the city website at www.city.milwaukee.gov/Channel25.

What:

When: Thursday, May 17 at 9 a.m.

Where: Room 301-B at City Hall, 200 E. Wells St.