Herman Cain Takes Himself Out Of Federal Reserve Board Consideration

Herman Cain is officially out of consideration for a seat on the Federal Reserve Board after it was clear Republicans in the Senate would not support his candidacy, according to The Washington Post.

Cain, who ran for the GOP nomination for president in 2012, would have pretty much needed every Republican to back his nomination. But four Republicans said they wouldn’t vote for him, which meant President Trump wouldn’t have enough votes to get Cain confirmed, which was a uphill battle from the start.

Economists, lawmakers and Wall Street investors questioned his credentials—a common critique of Trump appointees and the president himself—for the central bank.

Another issue is the sexual harassment allegations from his 2012 presidential run that forced him to end his campaign.

He has denied the allegations, but one of his accusers had agreed to testify at his confirmation hearing had it taken place.