Hip-Hop Artist YL Ques Releases New Album ‘Born to Win’ to Inspire Black Youth

His new album “Born to Win” is available on all digital music platforms.

YL Ques (aka Young & Livin), whose real name is Jaques Gholston, was born in Auburn, Alabama, but now resides in Atlanta, Georgia. He is a conscious hip-hop artist who is no stranger to the struggles of every day life being a young Black male deep rooted in the historical south. His album, “Born to Win,” promotes conscious and mental awareness in the Black community and is currently available for download and streaming on iTunes, TIDAL, Spotify, Google Play, Pandora, Amazon, and all the other major digital music platforms.

YL Ques is a former college football standout, who was a Business Major at Delta State University in Cleveland, Mississippi – the original birthplace of American music. He transitioned from athletics into the music industry with a higher level of passion and commitment than today’s normal striving artists.

He is motivated by a passion for his music development as an artist, and together with his management company Dick James/ LaTrese Management, LLC. YL Ques is set for a national radio campaign for his two singles “Born To Win” & “Better Days,” a soulful R&B-influenced classic Hip Hop banger.

He has been featured in the following magazines and blogs:

* “On The Verge” feature in RNH Magazine (Results and No Hype)

* Rude Boy Magazine

* Crunk Atlanta Magazine October Cover Issue (Upcoming Feature in *BET TV Series Pt. 2 “The Quad”)

* American Pride Magazine

* British Invasion Magazine

* ThisIs50.com

He is also scheduled to win the Best Artist Grind & Best Hip Hop Artist awards at the upcoming 4th Annual Sony Music Distribution Awards on December 9th in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina.

To book YL Ques for events:

Contact his manager, Timo Jones, via email at [email protected] or call (803) 420-3004

Follow him on social media:

Twitter: @ylques_

Instagram: @ylques

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ques.gholston

