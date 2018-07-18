Hip-hop legend RZA to perform his score with classic kung-fu movie

Rap icon and Wu-Tang Clan leader RZA will perform a live re-scoring of the 1978 kung fu classic “The 36th Chamber of Shaolin” at the Oriental Theatre on Aug. 25 — the production’s only Midwest stop.

The event is presented by Milwaukee Film, which runs the theatre, in collaboration with Hip-Hop Week MKE, according to Alderman Khalif J. Rainey, primary sponsor of legislation to create the week-long celebration of hip-hop and its contributions.

Ald. Rainey says the performance is an ideal representation of the week’s mission.

“Hip-Hop Week MKE is about celebrating artistic creation that transcends ethnicity, class, nation, or even time – all under the umbrella of hip-hop. To have RZA, a world renowned artist, performing to a Hong Kong movie that inspired his creativity when he was growing up in Staten Island is a perfect illustration of the international phenomena that is hip-hop.”

RZA is not the only member of the legendary Wu-Tang Clan who will perform as part of Hip-Hop Week MKE. Ghostface is scheduled to perform Friday, August 24 at the Rave.

Hip-Hop Week MKE (August 20-26) is slated to include a wide mix of musical, artistic, educational, historical and other events, displays and activities to take place across Milwaukee. The week-long event will also focus on financial literacy, civic engagement, voter registration and healthy living.