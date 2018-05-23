Hip-Hop Producer Gets Kids Physically Active with Fitness Inspired Music

Biloxi, MS — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 12 million U.S. children are obese. This accounts for nearly one in six school- aged children. From music to video games, living in the digital age comes with its pros and cons. One former hip-hop producer and industry veteran seeks to use fitness conscious music to get kids active.

Made for children ages four to 11, Carl Gayden Lewis, veteran music producer, has created Fitness Fun to inspire, motivate, entertain, and inform kids through music and exercise. The songs are about the importance of daily physical activity, good nutrition, bullying and more.

“I’ve been in the music industry for more than 20 years,” said Lewis, producer, Fitness Fun and creator, Positive Kids Songs. “In 2014, I transitioned to children’s media and was truly bothered by what I saw. Kids didn’t have enough positive influences in entertainment. Fitness Fun is my response to that. I created a source for positivity and delivered it through music kids can really enjoy.”

According to the CDC, obese children have an increased risk of developing a range of health problems, including high blood pressure and high cholesterol, which are both risk factors for heart disease. Research also shows that obese children are at increased risk of being bullied and suffering from depression. A physical activity lifestyle coupled with a healthy diet can promote and lead to healthier living.

Mississippi has had a long-standing place at the top of the list in the United States when it comes to childhood and adult obesity. Although the rate has declined over the past decade, the obesity rate is still high. With nearly 40 percent of students in K-5th grade being overweight or obese, that is still a 13 percent decrease since 2015.

A Mississippi native, Lewis has dedicated years to improving the quality of living for children in his area. From back to school backpack drives to holiday toy drives and free music campaigns, Lewis has worked with organizations to help them use positive music and entertainment to engage children and help them live a healthier, more active lifestyle.

Children are exposed to thousands of messages on a daily basis. Recognized by Parents’ Choice Awards as a Parents’ Choice Approved resource, Fitness Fun is a healthy and positive alternative. To learn more about Fitness Fun or to purchase a CD, please visit www.positivekidsongs.com

About Positive Kids Songs

Started by former music producer Carl Lewis, Positive Kids Songs was created in 2013. As an Internet-based company, Positive Kids Songs, was created to inspire and engage children to get active and build a strong sense of self-esteem. Having partnered with the Gulf Coast Community Action Agency and Five County Child Development Program, Inc., Fitness Fun was created to support former First Lady Michelle Obama’s fight against childhood obesity.