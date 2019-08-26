Hip-Hop Week 2019 MKE Recap

Hip-hop Week Mke was full of excitement and exposure for the city! Some of the , weeks highlights included Alderman Kalif Rainey speaking on the week’s events on radio, with Charlamagne Tha God and the entire Breakfast Club Crew. DJEnvy of the breakfast club also held a powerful seminar at Gees Clippers to discuss generational wealth, real estate among other crucial topics. Although fans of rising star rapper Megan thee Stallion were disappointed with her concert cancellation due to illness, there were multiple concerts going on including the Hip-hop legacy awards that honored names like Mystikal and Milwaukee’s own Coo Coo Cal for their contributions to hip-hop.A successful week we all look forward to 2020!