Measure goes to full Council on January 17

The Common Council’s Community and Economic Development Committee voted unanimously today to recommend approval of Hip-Hop Week MKE, an official week of hip-hop related events, displays and activities across the city that would have its inaugural run August 20 – 26, 2018.

Alderman Khalif J. Rainey, the primary sponsor of the legislation to create Hip-Hop Week MKE (Council file #171289), said he envisions a wide mix of musical, artistic, educational, historical and other events and activities to take place across Milwaukee during this week. “With Nielsen Music’s 2017 year-end report, stating that for the first time ever, hip-hop has surpassed rock n roll to become the biggest music genre in the U.S. in terms of total consumption, this solidifies the influence and power of the hip-hop culture,” he said.

Hip-hop has grown to shape much of American culture and is widely accepted as an essential art form for critiquing, influencing and reflecting on American society. But Alderman Rainey said he sees the important community-building possibilities brought forward with the utilization of the art form.

“I will be working to engage the community and key partners to focus Hip-Hop MKE on financial literacy, civic engagement, voter registration and healthy living,” Alderman Rainey said. “Hip-Hop Week MKE will seek to promote partnerships with schools and local and national community groups to use hip-hop as a tool to teach youth and adults about financial literacy, political awareness and health issues affecting the city’s population.”

“There will be fun and great music and performances included in this important new city event,” the alderman said.

The file – co-sponsored by Council members Russell W. Stamper, II, Ashanti Hamilton, Milele A. Coggs, José G. Pérez, Cavalier “Chevy” Johnson, and Tony Zielinski – will be taken up by the full Common Council when it meets at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, January 17 in the third floor Council Chamber at City Hall, 200 E. Wells St.