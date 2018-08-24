Hip-Hop Week MKE program looks at genre’s roots

Today’s (Friday) Hip-Hop Week MKE activities include a conversation with the founder of Hip-Hop, a showing of a documentary on civic engagement and a performance by one of most legendary MCs, according to Alderman Khalif J. Rainey, who sponsored the successful legislation creating Hip-Hop Week MKE, an official City of Milwaukee event.

Mysonne the General presents his documentary “Sell Hope” at the Wisconsin Black Historical Society, 2620 W. Center St. from noon to 3 p.m.

DJ Kool Herc will discuss the origins of Hip-Hop,at Miller High Life Theatre, 500 W. Kilbourn Ave. from 4 to 8 p.m. The event will feature a couch conversation with DJ Kool Herc that will offer Hip-Hop artists and fans a chance to hear stories and ask questions. It will be moderated by influential author, speaker and social critic Michael Arceneaux.

“There are many lessons of empowerment to be learned from Hip-Hop,” said Alderman Rainey. “From DJ Kool Herc creating Hip-Hop and break dancing as an alternative to violence, to Mysonne’s documentary on civic engagement—we are creating safe spaces to explore these opportunities.”

In the evening, Ghostface will perform at the Rave/Eagles Club, 2401 W. Wisconsin Ave. from 8 to 11 p.m. followed by an after party at the Rave/Eagles Club from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The entire full week’s schedule and ticket informationcan be found at hiphopweekmke.com.