Hip-Hop Week MKE schedule for TODAY includes DJ podcast, youth DJ tutorial and more

Alderman Khalif J. Rainey invites the community to take part in the many events that make up the second annual Hip-Hop Week MKE celebration (Monday, August 19 through Sunday, August 25).
Events scheduled for TODAY– Tuesday, August 20th:
KING GILLIE & WALLO267
@SHERMAN PHOENIX
Inspiration/Motivation for BMLA
12 p.m. – 2 p.m.
3536 W. Fond du Lac Ave.
DJ TONY TOUCH YOUTH DJ TUTORIAL
@MITCHELL STREET LIBRARY
Hosted by Alderman José G. Pérez
3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Mitchell Street Public Library
906 W. Historic Mitchell St.
F YO DJ PODCAST LIVE (with performances by True Skool)
@THE COOPERAGE
6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
822 S. Water St.
KICK INSPIRATION – COMING TO AMERICA
FREE SCREENING
@NO STUDIOS
7 p.m. – 9 p.m.
1037 W. McKinley Ave.
AFTER PARTY – Legendary DJ Tony Touch
@THE COOPERAGE
10 p.m. – 1 a.m.
822 S. Water St.
Hip-Hop Week MKE for 2019 will focus on how Hip-Hop has the power to transform communities through the lens of financial literacy, health/wellness and civic engagement. A complete list of activities is attached to this release.
Hip-Hop Week MKEis sponsored by the City of Milwaukee in partnership with dozens of business and community organizations. For a complete list, please click here.
Additional information about Hip-Hop Week MKE is available at hiphopweekmke.com/.
