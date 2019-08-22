Hip-Hop Week MKE schedule for TODAY includes Job Fair, Hip-Hop Museum Experience, Happy Hour, and Tribute to the Women of Hip-Hop and R&B

Alderman Khalif J. Raineyinvites the community to take part in the many events that make up the second annual Hip-Hop Week MKEcelebration (Monday, August 19 through Sunday, August 25).
Events scheduled for TODAY– Thursday, August 22nd:
JOB FAIR
@ASCENSION ST. JOSEPH’S CAMPUS
11:00 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the auditorium
5000 W. Chambers St.
THE HIP-HOP MUSEUM POP-UP EXPERIENCE EXHIBIT &
HIP-HOP HAPPY HOUR @ THE RAVE
5:00 – 9:00 p.m.
2401 W. Wisconsin Ave.
LADIES FIRST @ THE MARCUS CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
A musical tribute to the women of classic Hip-Hop and R&B
7:00 p.m.
929 N. Water St.
MEGAN THEE STALLION @ THE RAVE
7:00 p.m.
2401 W. Wisconsin Ave.
Hip-Hop Week MKE for 2019 is focused on how Hip-Hop has the power to transform communities through the lens of financial literacy, health/wellness and civic engagement. Acomplete list of activities is attached to this release.
Hip-Hop Week MKEis sponsored by the City of Milwaukee in partnership with dozens of business and community organizations. For a complete list, please see the attachment.
Additional information about Hip-Hop Week MKE is available at hiphopweekmke.com/.
