Hip-Hop Week MKE schedule for TODAY includes Job Fair, Hip-Hop Museum Experience, Happy Hour, and Tribute to the Women of Hip-Hop and R&B

Alderman Khalif J. Raineyinvites the community to take part in the many events that make up the second annual Hip-Hop Week MKEcelebration (Monday, August 19 through Sunday, August 25).

Events scheduled for TODAY – Thursday, August 22nd:

JOB FAIR

@ASCENSION ST. JOSEPH’S CAMPUS

11:00 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the auditorium

5000 W. Chambers St.

THE HIP-HOP MUSEUM POP-UP EXPERIENCE EXHIBIT &

HIP-HOP HAPPY HOUR @ THE RAVE

5:00 – 9:00 p.m.

2401 W. Wisconsin Ave.

​

LADIES FIRST @ THE MARCUS CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

A musical tribute to the women of classic Hip-Hop and R&B

7:00 p.m.

929 N. Water St.

​

MEGAN THEE STALLION @ THE RAVE

7:00 p.m.

2401 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Hip-Hop Week MKE for 2019 is focused on how Hip-Hop has the power to transform communities through the lens of financial literacy, health/wellness and civic engagement. Acomplete list of activities is attached to this release.

Hip-Hop Week MKEis sponsored by the City of Milwaukee in partnership with dozens of business and community organizations. For a complete list, please see the attachment.

Additional information about Hip-Hop Week MKE is available at hiphopweekmke.com/.