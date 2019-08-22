Milwaukee Community Journal

Wisconsin's Largest African American Newspaper

You are here: Home / Entertainment / Hip-Hop Week MKE schedule for TODAY includes Job Fair, Hip-Hop Museum Experience, Happy Hour, and Tribute to the Women of Hip-Hop and R&B

Hip-Hop Week MKE schedule for TODAY includes Job Fair, Hip-Hop Museum Experience, Happy Hour, and Tribute to the Women of Hip-Hop and R&B

By Leave a Comment

Alderman Khalif J. Raineyinvites the community to take part in the many events that make up the second annual Hip-Hop Week MKEcelebration (Monday, August 19 through Sunday, August 25).

Events scheduled for TODAY– Thursday, August 22nd:

 

JOB FAIR

@ASCENSION ST. JOSEPH’S CAMPUS 

11:00 a.m.  – 3 p.m. at the auditorium

5000 W. Chambers St.

 

THE HIP-HOP MUSEUM POP-UP EXPERIENCE EXHIBIT &
HIP-HOP HAPPY HOUR @ THE RAVE 

5:00 – 9:00 p.m.

2401 W. Wisconsin Ave.

LADIES FIRST @ THE MARCUS CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

A musical tribute to the women of classic Hip-Hop and R&B

7:00 p.m.

929 N. Water St.

MEGAN THEE STALLION @ THE RAVE

7:00 p.m.

2401 W. Wisconsin Ave.

 

Hip-Hop Week MKE for 2019 is focused on how Hip-Hop has the power to transform communities through the lens of financial literacy, health/wellness and civic engagement. Acomplete list of activities is attached to this release.

Hip-Hop Week MKEis sponsored by the City of Milwaukee in partnership with dozens of business and community organizations. For a complete list, please see the attachment.

Additional information about Hip-Hop Week MKE is available at hiphopweekmke.com/.

Newsletter Signup

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *