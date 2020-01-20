Hit Reality Tv Show “Black Ink Crew” Is Coming To Milwaukee

Tattoo artistry Has become increasing popular over the years, thanks to the entertainment industry and social media. Whatever your motivation to is for getting a Tatoo, it serves as a great way to immortalize the name of the love one, or to simply add diversity to your image. Tattooing has become such a tradition that it has made its way to reality television. Black Ink Crew started in 2013 as a show flowing the every day operations of well Black Ink. The name of the shop served as the name of the series, that since then has created multiple spinoffs. The shops original owner Caesar Emmanuel helps to crate the new shows, while expanding his owns business and television show, the latest addition, Black Ink Milwaukee. The season will follow Shortys Ink, keeping up with its original purpose of the television series, which is to follow black owned shops. When Teon Hollins the owner of Shortys Ink got the call in Milwaukee, he was just as excited as we are to see the show come to our city. Hollins has stated that he has a very good relationship with Emmanuel, and has been a fan of the show since the start. We look forward to yet more light being cast in our city.