Holiday Folk Fair International Offers Ample Food Options

MILWAUKEE, WI — Traditional foods from 21 ethnic groups will again be an essential component of the festival experience at the 74th annual Holiday Folk Fair International, America’s premiere multi-cultural festival, to be held Fri., Nov. 17 – Sun., Nov. 19, 2017, at the State Fair Park Exposition Center in West Allis, Wis.

The World Café offers a wide assortment of delicacies from around the world that are meant to be shared by Folk Fair visitors. The featured food at the event will be bread, with the ethnic groups participating in the café offering items made with a variety of bread types.

The following groups, including the Nepali who are new to the event, will have food booths with an extensive menu (a sampling of the available options are listed) from which attendees will choose:

Arab: Falafel Sandwich, Chicken Curry with Rice, Spinach & Feta Cheese Swirl, and Rolled Grape Leaves.

Bavarian: Schnitzel (Seasoned breaded pork loin), Knoedel (bread dumpling), and Bratwurst (regular or smoked spicy).

Chinese: Spicy Beef with White or Fried Rice, Teriyaki Chicken on a stick, Egg Roll, and Pearl Bubble Tea.

Czech: Hovezi s Koprovou Omackou (Beef with Dill Gravy, Dumplings, and Carrots), Veprova Pecene (Roast Pork with Rye Bread) and Zeli (Sweet Sour Cabbage).

Egyptian: Chicken Kabob with Rice and Salad, Spinach Cheese Pie, Baklava, and Guava Juice.

Filipino: Pancit Sampler, Siopao/Mami, Lumpia Shanghai (pork), and Nagaraya Nuts.

French: Sweet Crepes, including Butter and Sugar; Butter, Sugar, and Lemon; Apricot Jam; Strawberry Jam; and Suzette.

German: Potato Pancakes with Sausage and Applesauce, Smoked Hungarian-style Bratwurst, Seasoned Steak Fries and Dip, Assorted Cookies and Bars, Bienenstich, and Landjaeger.

Greek: Gyros Sandwich, Grecian Fries with Seasoning, Dolmadas (three grape leaves wrapped rice and meat), Lemon Rice Soup, and Kourambiethes (powdered sugar cookies.

Indian: Chicken Tikka Masala with rice, Aloo-Chole with rice, Vegetable Pakora, and Mango Juice.

Irish: Corn Beef Sandwich, Soda Bread, and Mead.

Italian: Rigatoni Pasta with Meatballs and Breadstick, Meatball Sandwich, Lasagna with Breadstick, Assorted Italian Cookies, Cannoli (Regular or Chocolate), and Tiramisu.

Mexican: Tamales with rice, Quesadilla Supreme, Tamale (pork or chicken), Churro (plain, strawberry, or vanilla), and Fruit water.

Native American: Indian Taco, Bison Burger, Corn and Pumpkin Soup, and Wojape (fry bread with fruit toppings).

Nepali: Momo (dumpling), Chow Mein, Dal Bhat Masu (steamed rice and lentils), and Chiya (spiced tea).

Senegalese: Mafe (Peanut Stew with chicken) over white rice, Thiou (Tomato Stew with chicken) over white rice or couscous, Rice and Beans, and Citrus Juice.

Serbian: Walnut Strudel, Apple Tarts, Assorted Cookies, and Palacinke (crepe).

Slovak: Cabbage Roll with Bread, Klobasa Sandwich with Kraut and Pickle, Lentil Soup, and Assorted Bakery.

Thai: Crab Rangoon, Thai Style Chicken Wings, Stir Fry Chicken with Cashews, Volcano Chicken with sautéed vegetable, and Real Young Coconut Juice.

Ugandan: Smoked Grilled Masala chicken legs, Sweet Potato Fries, Jerk Chicken with Rice, Lentil Stew with Rice, and Fresh Mixed Tropical Juices.

Vietnamese: Pork Steam Bun; Banh Mi Sandwich, Veggie eggrolls, Pho Noodle Soup Lotus Cookies, and Boba Tea.

A program of the International Institute of Wisconsin, Holiday Folk Fair International celebrates the cultural heritage of the people living in southeastern Wisconsin. This year’s theme, “Celebrate the Culture of Welcome,” will allow Fair-goers the opportunity to learn the traditions and symbolism of cultures as it relates to welcoming individuals and how it is incorporated into music, food, dance, arts, and crafts.

Special attractions in 2017 include invited international performers and artisans, including those from the Bahamas and Indonesia; the “Images of Liberty” and the “Capture the Spirit of Ramadan” photographic exhibits; the Artisan Corner sponsored by Debra Stefl, featuring guest artists from Alaska and Uzbekistan; the Dirty Kettle Native American interactive display; the Kohl’s Color Wheels display; the Wisconsin Woodturners; a bonsai exhibit; and the annual Naturalization Ceremony on Fri., Nov. 17, at 2:30 p.m.

The three-day event features the All Nations Theater sponsored by Fields Auto Group, with traditional music and dance; the World Café offering traditional dishes; the International Stage where young people perform their ethnic dances; the Tanzhauz (Music Pavilion) presented by Leaf Filter, where attendees dance and sing along with a variety of musical stylings; the Coffee House, sponsored by Renewal by Andersen, where patrons enjoy a beverage and baked goods while listening to talented musicians; Heritage Lane sponsored by Weather Tight, with unique traditions and customs through interactive exhibits; the International Bazaar sponsored by Bath Fitter, where cultural artifacts create a unique shopping experience; and the Callen Construction Chef’s Stage featuring local chefs preparing traditional cuisine, including youth representatives of the American Culinary Federation Chefs of Milwaukee, Inc.

Hours on Fri., Nov. 17 are 2 p.m. – 10 p.m.; 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. on Sat., Nov. 18; and 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Sun., Nov. 19.

Advance tickets will be sold for $10 each, with family four-packs for $36, and available for purchase online at www.folkfair.org. Admission at the gate will be $12 for adults; $8 for children ages 6 to 12; children under the age of five will be admitted at no charge. Those 62 and over will be admitted for $10, and all military personnel with a military ID card will be admitted free.

For more information on the 2017 Holiday Folk Fair International, visit www.folkfair.org or call the International Institute of Wisconsin at 414-225-6225.