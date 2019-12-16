Holiday HeadPieces, Dresses and Jewelry for the non-traditional but festive Rebellious Beauties

During the Holidays and in everyday life. It is hard to find the look that fits your personality, lifestyle or sometimes your shape. Everyone is wearing red, green, a form of metallic or black and you want to stand out but it all looks the same. You want to create your own uniqueness and mix it up a bit with possible a variation of traditional colors, textures and styles. You really want to try a new look and get rid of the tried and true holiday clothing rituals.

As you move into 2020, Keep exploring and building a new excitement with your fashion, your hair, your life and your free time. This season, I’m loving Gold all types of gold; yellow, black or white etc.. It lights up a room and makes you shine. It is a great go to color for Christmas or a great New Year’s Eve party.

The dress featured is a muted metallic and can be worn as a dress or shirt over velour or a faux leather print or even a sequin skirt. It is perfect for any affair after the holidays as well. It was purchased from Boston Store for $50.00 www.bostonstore.com. The head piece is handmade by local artist designer Traci Ray @traciraytoday. I bought it a few years ago for about $35.00 . It is one of a kind and includes a traditional design but is filled with ornate pieces of jewelry including pearls, gold, silver fabric and tulle for a perfect statement piece.

sequin embroidered dress is made from cotton/ramie material and it does stretch. It is a vintage 80’s piece made by Mister Noah which is a company that exclusively designs knitted items for misses/juniors www.feathersgirl.com. The dress is a colorful, festive and glamor filled. It looks great with patent pumps or leather heels. This dress compliments all heights and body types.

The final dress is a classic black sweater dress is from Ashley Stewart www.ashleystewart.com and is a 3x from a consignment shop. It is long and can be worn to a formal affair or with your favorite winter boots. It looks great with a belt or sash. The gold overlay/scarf is made from beads and is perfect to add accents to the dress. The earrings are hand made by a local jewelry designer, Juikay Zen Experience ig;@juikayzen for $25.00, The bracelet is paparazzi by kristilove fb: paparazzi by kristilove $5.00 and the bracelet is handmade by the rebellious beauty repurposed materials. (ribbon, modge podge from Michael’s).

The dresses are different in style, color and designs. They are great for a non-traditional holiday look. As you continue to explore your fashion journey; add a headpiece, a few scarves, body art or hair barrettes. You can find local fashion and jewelry designers at festivals, flea markets and buy local events. In addition, you can match chain store items with something from my closet or a new outfit. It is good to shop throughout the year (seasons ahead) for special occasions and holidays. It is good to keep stockings, tights and purses so that you can explore what you have and match your outfit to your accessories. I believe you can find your own style through exploration, fashion mistakes, ideas and trying new things. Keep shining and don’t let anyone dictate how you feel, look and celebrate a holiday with your own Rebellious Beauty Style.