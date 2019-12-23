Holiday Kit’s, Christmas Coordinates and Joyful Outfits

It has been a great Holiday season and I know you have been busy but you have one more holiday party to go. Your budget, your time and your body cannot look through one more rack of clothing, accessories or shoe boxes. It is time to pull out the Holiday Kit which may include your little black dress, your favorite earrings and shoes or possibly your favorite holiday color. This year, I’ve seen lot of red/ black, gold, green, burgundy and variations of pink.

In my customized kit, I typically have a black dress and/or black pants, sweater or jumpsuit ready by the end of the year for that last gathering, my community cookie exchange, having holiday drinks with friends or my church’s Christmas eve program. My favorite black dress is from Banana Republic. www.bananarepublic.com , $149.00. It is made from brushed wool and fully lined and it has lots of stretch. It has a plunge neck line, a built in bandeau in the waist line. It’s plain but it works well with any body type. The sleeves are long enough if you have long limbs or are tall (like me). In addition, Banana Republic has great specialty sizes for petite, curvy and tall women. I love to add a signature accessory to my look; a statement necklace from www.paparazzi.com , www.hm.com or of course thrift shops or boutiques, a cute leather or patent clutch purse, and a great holiday stockings either with a hue of the season or patterns like fishnet, lace of cable knit tights. I know you have a variety of items and you have the rite to pick from your wardrobe without pressure. Pick a color scheme, gather pieces from your closet or storage area and just sparkle with more joy and cheer this season and beyond.

I have added some pictures of color coordinated kits with a variety of options to mix/match and pair with any part of your wardrobe. They give you an idea of the way you can add color and your own personal touch to your outfits without breaking the bank and you get a chance to wear all those items you bought for special occasions and have never worn. I’m excited for you closing out the year on your own terms, with your own unique style and sharing that beautiful light with others. I see you, continue to shine and be creative with your clothing and just being you, the wonderful Rebellious Beauty that you are!