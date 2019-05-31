Home Ownership Fair kicks off NeighborWorks Week June 1, 2019

WHAT: The Home Ownership Fair kicks off NeighborWorks Week by providing information to residents as they navigate the home-buying process and get started on the path to becoming a homeowner. Attendees will learn about the resources available and can talk to experts about home loans, credit reports, inspection services, insurance and more.

This event is FREE and open to the public There will be food, a re-usable tote bag, face painting, and a chance to win door prizes (while supplies last) for attendees.

Media coverage is welcome and encouraged.

WHEN: Saturday, June 1 – 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

WHERE: Parklawn Assembly of God, 3725 N. Sherman Boulevard

https://hri-wi.org/ neighborworks-week/ and (414) 461-6330

“If you are thinking about buying a home and need answers to your many questions, the Home Ownership Fair is for you,” said Ald. Kahlif Rainey. “I thank all the organizations and individuals who have made this fair possible, and who will share their talents and expertise to assist our residents in achieving one aspect of the American Dream – to own a home of one’s own.”