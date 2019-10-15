Homeless youth to prom

It was reported by HUDS snapshot report that there are at least 5,000 individuals who are homeless. At least 2,800 are said to be homeless in Milwaukee, with some having children. 246 is the number that is said to be youth who are homeless with no adult present. Of all the challenges they face and things they go with out, the need for any normalcy is crucial for them. Like having a normal high school experience.

The J.A Love project teamed with Soul’s Solomon’s Outreach and learning urban sessions, to bring the Lunch and learn: getting homeless and foster youth to prom. The event happens on October 19th at Providence baptist church at 11am. They will be collecting items as well as having dialogue on how to get youth to prom no matter their circumstances. Lunch will also be Served so please come out and support this event.