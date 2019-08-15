HOPE Christian Schools is participating in a Free Breakfast and Lunch program for the current school year 2019-20. This alternative is referred to as the Community Eligibility Provision. All students enrolled at the following school(s) may participate in the School Breakfast Program and the National School Lunch Program at no charge. Household applications are not required to receive free meals, but applications may be distributed by the school to collect household income data for other programs that require this information.

All students will be served breakfast and lunch at no charge at the following sites:

HOPE Christian School: Prima

HOPE Christian School: Fortis

HOPE Christian School: Semper

HOPE Christian School: Caritas

HOPE Christian School: Fidelis

HOPE Christian High School

In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:

(1) mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights

1400 Independence Avenue, SW

Washington, D.C. 20250-9410;

(2) fax: (202) 690-7442; or

(3) email: [email protected].

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.