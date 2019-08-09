Housing Trust Fund Grant Applications Being Accepted Through Sept. 6th

Housing Trust Fund has $900,000 in grant funds to award this cycle

Alderman Michael J. Murphy, chairman of the Housing Trust Fund (HTF) Advisory Board, announces today that grant applications for $900,000 in funding will be accepted for this cycle starting on Monday, August 12. The deadline for applying for these funds is 2 p.m. on Friday, September 6.

“The Housing Trust Fund has done an excellent job of funding projects that provide housing for those in need of it the most, including our homeless veterans,” said Ald. Murphy. “I believe it is more imperative than ever that we continue to use these dollars to create housing opportunities as soon as possible, and I encourage interested organizations to apply for these grants without delay.”

The HTF, established in 2007, has awarded $7.2 million in grants leveraging more than $100 million in total housing development and resulting in the creation of 1,200 affordable housing units.

Alderman Murphy serves as the chair of the Housing Trust Fund, which provides a source of loans and grants for the construction, rehabilitation, and accessibility modification of affordable housing for individuals facing housing insecurity. This innovative program leverages invested city money to attract matching private development funds for housing construction.

For more information on how to apply for grant funds for this cycle, go to https://city.milwaukee.gov/CDGA

About the Housing Trust Fund: The HTF supports developers and governmental entities in the acquisition, construction, rehabilitation and modification of affordable and accessible housing for low-income households, and to finance support services to assist low-income households in obtaining and maintaining affordable housing.