How to Change Your Mindset for the Win

You may talk about the life you wish you had; you may have dreams of becoming great. You might even see yourself being successful but the truth of the matter is, unless you are willing and ready to work hard for your future, these dreams will only be mental notes or possibly just a good conversation.

The very thing that stops most people from becoming the person they were designed to be is fear and procrastination. Fear, alone, is the biggest dream killer alive. Out of fear, we will talk ourselves out of everything that we want. We will come up with excuse after excuse as to why we can’t accomplish something.

We develop negative self talk and before your know it, we start to believe the lies we tell ourselves. Whether we look in the mirror and say it to ourselves or if we entertain the negative thoughts in a conversation, the more we hear that negative talk the more we invite negativity to live with us. It’s often times the beginning of a depressing lifestyle and because of that it gets easier and easier to procrastinate.

Once we become overwhelmed with sad thoughts our body begins to react as such. We get lazy; don’t want to get dressed when we start our day— dreading for the day to begin initially.

Truth is in order to grow there’s some things you have to be willing to let go of. Sometimes that “thing” is habit or a hobby. Sometimes that “thing” is a relationship or friendship. Sometimes that “thing” is hours on a job. Sometimes it’s all the excuses you can think of. No matter what it is, something has to go.

Getting rid of negative thinking is a task but it’s not impossible. It’s simple but takes lots of work. Everything that you remove has to be replaced. For instance, if you need to get rid of negative self-talk, you may need to begin speaking positive affirmations into your life throughout your day. If you need let go of some friends that aren’t so good for you, you will need to find positive friends to pour into your life. If you’re trying to quit a bad habit, replace it with a healthy activity like writing or working out.

A lot of times in life you have to make room for the blessings you want. Many times you haven’t seen a change because you haven’t made the change. It’s easy to say you want a different life but in your reality, what are you willing to give up? What are you willing to change? What are you willing to do differently.

It’s all about perspective and eliminating fears. It takes courage to change. It takes strength to grow. Nothing worth having comes easy. Nonetheless you are worth a try. You deserve it. You owe it to yourself to chase every dream you desire. Besides you only live once. You’re only one person. You can’t please everyone but you can surely put yourself in a position to win. After all if you don’t, who will?