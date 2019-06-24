How to Elevate This Year

This year has been one of many challenges. There’s been many ups. There’s been downs. Many people have lost loved ones due to senseless violence. Some were lost thru illnesses. Let’s face it, 2019 has been full of the unthinkable. But although it has been a bit interesting, there’s still room for growth.

As rough as this year may have started, there’s still enough time to make it count for the better. Let’s say you feel like you’re off your square a bit, it’s fine. You may be entitled to that. You may have needed a break from your daily routine. You could have needed time just to process, think, grieve even. And that’s absolutely fine as well.

But let’s say you’re beginning to feel like you’re not going anywhere; you don’t feel any progress. Know that there’s still hope. There’s still time to move forward. It may not be easy but as long as you’re intentional, things will work out for the better. It’s probably just gonna take a little extra work but it’s going to work out. Let’s look at things from a new light from now on.

First things first, what has been working out in your favor?

It’s important to know what’s been going good. What’s been working? Write out a list of 10 things that have worked out in your favor this year. Gratitude is everything. Being appreciated of what already is is half the battle. Begin to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

What goals do you have?

Knowing what you want to see happen is just as important as making it happen. It’s hard to measure progression without a “ruler”. This makes goal setting imperative. Know what and where you’re trying to be so that you can put in the work properly.

Who’s helping you?

Sometimes your biggest downfall is the people you allow into your space. Are the people you’re hanging around helping you move towards your goals? What type of support do they provide to you? You want to stay around those who encourage you and also have their own goals in mind. It helps tremendously.

Eliminate the box

Keeping an open mind is so important. You don’t have to fit into a box. Eliminate the pressure and do you to the fullest. Don’t expect your grind to look like anyone else’s lifestyle. You are you and they are them. Do your own thing no matter what that looks like.

Practicing these Values should turn your year right around. We all have found ourselves slacking in one way or another in the past. But this year is not over and your time is now. You got this.