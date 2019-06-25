How To Fest – Summerfest Opening Day Tips

MILWAUKEE (June 21, 2019) – As you prepare for Opening Day of Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, listed below are some tips on “How to Fest” on day one:
- Plan Ahead
- Visit summerfest.com for the most up-to-date information on the festival, artists, lodging, transportation options, and more.
- Buy tickets online, in advance, to avoid waiting in line.
- Arrive early for the best spot to watch your favorite artist.
- Make sure your phone is charged before you leave for Summerfest. If you need a charge, various charging stations are located throughout the festival.
- Get in FREE to Summerfest – Johnson Controls Stomp Out Hunger Day with FOX 6 Milwaukee
- Donate three non-perishable food items, such as peaches and pears, to any of the Summerfest gates between 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. and receive one free admission ticket, valid for the day and time of the promotion only.
- All donations benefit Hunger Task Force.
- Help Summerfest Officially Open and Receive a FREE 2019 Weekday Ticket (while supplies last)
- Summerfest Opening Ceremonies start at 5:00 p.m. at the brand new Uline Warehouse Stage with Miller Lite and CW 18 and MY 24.
- 25,000 FREE Summerfest Weekday Tickets will be given away, following Open Ceremonies, while supplies last.
- Pick Your Shows and Find Your Fest-Friends
- Download the official Summerfest App, fueled by Pepsi, and plan your day. Select what acts you want to see – headliners include Steve Aoki, WALK THE MOON, Hanson, Judah & The Lion, Quinn XCII, and more. Plus, Thomas Rhett with special guests Dustin Lynch and Russell Dickerson, will be at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.
- Pick a location to meet your friends
- Plan Your Fest-Style
- Pick up some official Summerfest merchandise at the three Summerfest store locations at Summerfest, or visit the online store to order.
- Bring your BMO Harris Bank card to receive a 15% discount on Summerfest merchandise in person at the Summerfest store.
- Visit the various marketplace vendors located throughout the festival for a wide variety of items.
- Bring only the essentials and DON’T bring a backpack
- No bags larger than 9” x 10” x 12” or backpacks of ANY size will be permitted.
- Be prepared – bring non-aerosol sunscreen, hat, jacket – you can never be too prepared.
After day one, enjoy 10 more days – Summerfest takes place June 26-June 30, closed July 1st, and July 2-7, 2019. For more information and details visit summerfest.com
About Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance
Following its 1968 debut, Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance has evolved into what is now recognized as “The World’s Largest Music Festival” and Milwaukee’s cornerstone summer celebration, hosting the music industry’s hottest stars, emerging talent, and local favorites along with approximately 850,000 people from Milwaukee and around the world each year for an unforgettable live music experience. During the festival, the spotlight shines on over 800 acts, over 1,000 performances, 12 stages, delectable food and beverages, and interactive activities, all in a world-class festival setting. Summerfest 2019 takes place June 26-30 and July 2-7, 2019, closed on July 1. For more details, visit Summerfest.com, Facebook.com/Summerfest, or Twitter: @Summerfest.
