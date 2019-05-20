How to Support the LGBT Community

Over the weekend a Dallas transgendered woman was found shot and killed. Although officials have yet to confirm whether this was a hate crime, months prior to this same woman was a victim. The transgender woman was brutally beaten by several men.

Upon her survival, she began to speak out more and more about the situation and shed light to anti-LGBT hate crimes happening in the LGBT community. Over the years the rate continues to increase, especially down south.

Aside from the transgender woman speaking out, just last year a 9-year-old boy killed himself because he and his sisters were consistently bullied at school after coming out to his mother. He hang himself, thinking that was the best way out. But my question to society is why?

Why does someone’s sexuality mean so much to people whom it doesn’t effect? Why does it anger and bring rage to people that find themselves to be homophobic? I think it’s important for people to begin to look at things in a different light.

Just because someone is interested in the same sex that doesn’t make them any less than a person. It doesn’t mean that they’re not a good person. It does not limit who a person will become it does nothing. It’s simply a sexual preference, that’s it.

After having a conversation this weekend on the MKE Table Talk episode, I realized there are three important factors that must take place in order for the world to begin to see the LGBT Community in a brighter light.

1. Understand We All Are Human

Being lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender does not limit a persons ability. It’s similar to race when you think about it. For years people have had many issues with accepting black people. Granted some still do, but if you line up ten people, Black, white, Asian, Hispanic, gay, straight, or even transgender, they all will bleed the same.

2. Accept Yourself First

Whether you are a part of the LGBT Community or not, your first step is to own and accept your own sexuality/identity. Many times people feel uncomfortable when they’re unsure. Therefore it’s necessary for you to be sure and also know that not every person interested in the same sex is interested in you.

3. Love Unconditionally

It’s important to support those that you know and don’t know when it comes to this topic. Many people of the LGBT Community experience terrible judgement from family, friends, loved ones, and more. Sometimes once a person comes out, they’re disowned or kicked out of the house having to experience homeless. The list goes on. But if more people would focus on loving people for people, the world would be a better place.

Respect is respect and love is love. These things should not be given upon contingencies. It should be unconditional. So tell someone you may have been treating unfairly that you love them. Apologize for passing judgement. Instead of making assumptions or cracking jokes, ask questions. The only way to do better is to know better. Make the change. Unity is everything because together we can do more.