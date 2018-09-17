Hurricane Florence Hits Hard!

Everyone’s talking about the disaster that’s currently taking place in the Southern states of the America. While many families are forced to take cover, some also chose to relocate for the time being.

Since Hurricane Florence hit, it’s been doing more damage than the southern states have seen in ages. Homes, establishments, businesses, and cars have all been damaged. Some people have even lost their lives in the floods.

Originally the Carolinas were expecting at least 40 inches of rain, according to news reports. Since the storm, some areas are flooded over 12 feet.

Although the weather is not only dangerous but deadly, many volunteers have extended their hands to help rescue others at this time. Random men of all ages have been pitching in anywhere they can with their own equipment. They’re getting their boats out, cutting trees that have fallen, and even taking initiative to capture troubled families.

I’m the Midwest, we’re not use to these forms of disasters. Though we can only image the struggle the families are currently experiencing, many of us are dedicated to praying and checking on our loved ones.

The fact that so many families property has been destroyed is more than enough reason to join, mourn, and rejoice for the rescued ones who are fighting for their life at this time.

Times like this remind me of New Orleans with Hurricane Katrina, Houston, and Flint, Michigan. During these hard times many Americans of all nationalities came together to help out in any way possible.

What can our city do in times like this? How can we come together to make an impact with this all is done? Is there something we can do now? How does this horrific disaster affect us? What are the odds that we will have to experience a natural disaster as powerful as this? How should/would we prepare?

My prayers go out to each and everyone who’s currently being affected by Hurricane Florence.