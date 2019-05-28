Hurting “Hoods” Get Help

The term ghetto or hood typically refers to a specific area of a city. That part of the city often times features minority groups living in an impoverished lifestyle. The term originated in 1516 in Venice Italy to refer to an area where Jews were restricted to live, but over time became known primarily in the African American community. We hear the word used to describe places and actions, now being hood represent a form of an insult. Truth be told I grew up in neighborhoods most refer to as ghetto, I find the word to be just that a word. More importantly, I also recognize that neighborhoods with the title hood need a lot of healing in more ways then one.

8 years ago in Milwaukee, Ajamou Butlercame up with the idea for the Heal the Hood community resource event. What started off as a once a year event has blossomed into multiples, with the first event taken place this past Saturday. As usual the day was filled with community resources, entertainment, and free food. Atkinson Park located off 10thstreet in Atkinson was the perfect first location, as it was central enough everyone to convene. I enjoyed walking through seeing the faces of the young and old enjoy a day of peace and healing. Let us continue to help heal the hurting.