I Am Black History

When we say the words “Black History,” there are names that must be mentioned. Dr Martin Luther King, Malcolm X, Harriet Tubman among others, but locally names like Vel Phillips and Joshua Glover teach Milwaukeeans an important fact: Black history is all around us, and we ourselves stand as history. By making a difference in our community to directly affect the lives of those around you, we can become black history. That very notion was the theme of Black History Program put on by local businesses.

On Saturday February 23rdthe New Hope Center for Youth and Family Services, was transformed into a beautiful display of African culture. Sponsored by Daddys Soul Food, Pitts Mortuary and UBLAC Milwaukee, the event featured some of the prominent Afrcian Americans in area, including Supervisor Sequanna Taylor and Senator Lena Taylor. Local organizations were able to set up booths through the venue, names like Ajamou Butler prompted his Heal the Hood brand movement and brand with apparel, and Rob Jolie Brox promoted their Fit 4 You traveling trainer brand, and delicious lavender lemonade. Emceed by the founder of We Got This, guest we able to enjoy talent by a variety of entertainers, including gospel songtress Becca Wigley.

Giving respect to local black historians was Senator Taylor, who referenced Joshua Glover and Vel Philips in her speech.

Delivered in many ways through song and speakers, the tone was clear, we all have the power to be great and become black history.